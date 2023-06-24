Roadwork on the 19th Street bridge over Interstate 94 in Bismarck will begin on Monday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Crews will be setting portable concrete barriers and doing bridge overlay work on the southbound lane first, stretching from Capital Avenue to Interstate Avenue. Both southbound and northbound lanes of traffic on 19th Street will be shifted to the northbound lane with 10-foot lane restrictions.

Roadwork will then begin July 11 on the Hay Creek Bridge on I-94 over the Canadian Pacific Railway, impacting traffic along I-94. The work includes improvements to approach slabs, approach pavement and guardrails.

The project is expected to take about three months.