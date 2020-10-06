Doosan Bobcat hiring more workers in North Dakota, Bismarck

Doosan Bobcat is increasing its North Dakota workforce by more than 150 people, citing "continued growth in the industry."

The construction equipment giant employs more than 3,300 people in North Dakota, including more than 1,000 at its manufacturing plant and its Acceleration Center in Bismarck.

The South Korea-based company with North America headquarters in West Fargo recently filled about 50 new production jobs in Bismarck, and it plans to fill more than 100 other new positions in the state, primarily at its Gwinner and Wahpeton facilities. Some material handler positions are still available in Bismarck.

Bobcat is North Dakota's largest manufacturer.

“We see great promise in the North Dakota workforce, which we believe is a key advantage as we seek to grow our business and contribute to the communities where we operate,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America.

Bobcat earlier this year closed its North Dakota facilities for two weeks and furloughed employees, affecting 660 workers in Bismarck, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The facilities reopened in late April with new measures to protect workers from COVID-19.

