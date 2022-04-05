Dog survives crash, North Dakota outdoors; Wimpy awaits reunion with California owner

Wimpy's name no longer fits.

The 11-year-old chihuahua-weiner dog mix from California survived first a high-speed vehicle rollover on Interstate 94 and then four days alone in the North Dakota wilderness -- amid cold weather and coyotes, and with no food or water -- emerging with only a slight limp.

The chiweenie now awaits a reunion with his owner half a country away, the culmination of what Dennis Rivas considers a string of miracles.

The crash

Rivas, 43, of Palmdale, California, on March 30 was returning to the West Coast after having moved to Minnesota last year but deciding he couldn't take the Upper Midwest winters. He had recently accepted a job working in the warehouse of a movie equipment rental company, and was heading back to warmer climes.

He was cruising along in his Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 1 a.m., Wimpy riding in the passenger seat beside him, all of his worldly belongings packed in the back of the SUV, when he hit a patch of black ice near Glen Ullin in western Morton County.

The vehicle hit the ditch and rolled. Rivas was ejected and lost consciousness.

"I woke up and I was outside the vehicle," he said. "It was so dark. My first concern was my dog. I tried to stand up, and my leg buckled. That was when I went into shock. I was calling for my dog. It was a nightmare scenario."

Wimpy was just a puppy when Rivas rescued him from a Palmdale-area shelter more than a decade ago.

"I've had him all his life, that's why I was so desperate," Rivas said. "I don't have any kids. He's my only companion, and moving to California to start a new job is pretty daunting.

"I kept asking the deputy to go look for him," he said. "But they were taking me to the hospital (in Bismarck) for some abrasions I had, and I had a broken leg, as well."

Carrie Duppong, an electronic medical records nurse with the Glen Ullin Ambulance service, accompanied Rivas on the ride, he said.

It wouldn't be the last time he would hear from her.

The discovery

Four days later, this past Sunday, Duppong's 19-year-old son, Ethan, was leaving their family farm to head into Glen Ullin when he saw a dog about 200 yards off the road.

"He called me, said he had found the dog but couldn't catch him," Carrie Duppong said. "(Wimpy) went into a field, and that's where we caught him. We had some food and blankets. He was pretty scared. But he looks to be in pretty good health."

The farm is 2-3 miles from the crash scene, and the area in between is coyote country. Wimpy somehow found a way to navigate through.

"He came quite a ways," Duppong said.

Rivas called it "a miracle" that the nurse he remembers helping him after the crash is the same person who rescued his missing dog.

"One of the first responders just happened to live in the area near the crash," he said. "I'm just super grateful."

Duppong continues to care for Wimpy while making arrangements to take him to a veterinarian in Bismarck so he can get the necessary clearances to fly to California. Another woman who spotted a post about Wimpy on the Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue Facebook page has volunteered to take the dog with her when she flies to California this weekend.

Feeling blessed

Rivas still marvels at his streak of good fortune.

"I'm very lucky to, first of all, have survived the accident -- it was a nasty one -- and second of all, that Wimpy was found, and he's safe," he said. "That in itself is a miracle. It was pretty cold during those days, and the fact that he wasn't run over, the fact that he wasn't eaten by some coyotes or some other wild animal, that he didn't encounter any big dogs, is just a miracle.

"He was resilient -- he wanted to live," Rivas said. "He was able to tough it out for those days."

Overnight low temperatures at the time were in the teens and lower 20s, according to National Weather Service data.

Rivas said that back in California he was starting to lose hope he would ever see Wimpy again when he got the call that his dog had been found.

"I'm just blessed. There were a lot of people who came together to make this happen," he said. "I'm just very fortunate to have had all of these people helping me along the way."

Rivas isn't likely to change the name that Wimpy has answered to all of his life. But he acknowledges that "Wimpy" is no longer fitting.

"I'm going to have to find a better name for him, like Survivor," he said with a laugh. "He is definitely a scrapper. Maybe Scrappy would be a better name."

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.