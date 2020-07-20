Dodge post office temporarily suspends operations due to weather damage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended retail and post office box operations at the post office in Dodge due to weather damage.

The facility suffered water damage during a recent heavy rainstorm, according to Floyd Wagoner, a regional spokesman for the Postal Service. The building will be closed until repairs are completed.

In the meantime, retail and post office box services for Dodge residents are available at the post office in Golden Valley, about 7 miles away. Dodge post office box customers can get their mail at the retail counter there.

The Golden Valley facility is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. It's closed Sundays.

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1