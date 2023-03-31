A national crackdown on distracted driving begins Saturday, and law enforcement across North Dakota will have extra patrols on the road.

The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." enforcement campaign runs through April. It also includes the "Buckle Up, Phone Down" initiative to remind drivers to wear a seat belt while driving distraction-free.

North Dakota has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.