 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Distracted driving crackdown results in hundreds of citations

  • 0

A law enforcement crackdown on distracted driving in North Dakota resulted in more than 100 citations.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" campaign involved law officers across the state working overtime in September.

There were 312 total citations issued, including 128 for distracted driving, 88 for speeding, and dozens more for various other infractions. There also were nine drug-related arrests, according to the state Transportation Department.

The effort was part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan floods: Acute malnutrition & diseases rising sharply

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News