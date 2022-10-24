Distracted driving crackdown results in hundreds of citations

A law enforcement crackdown on distracted driving in North Dakota resulted in more than 100 citations.

The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" campaign involved law officers across the state working overtime in September.

There were 312 total citations issued, including 128 for distracted driving, 88 for speeding, and dozens more for various other infractions. There also were nine drug-related arrests, according to the state Transportation Department.

The effort was part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.