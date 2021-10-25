Distracted driving crackdown results in 284 citations

A North Dakota law enforcement crackdown on distracted driving last month resulted in 284 citations.

The bulk of the citations during the "U Drive. U Text. U Pay." enforcement campaign in September were for distracted driving. Others ranged from speeding to seat belt violations to equipment violations. There also were four drug-related arrests.

This campaign was part of the state's Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to VisionZero.ND.gov. The North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall is at https://visionzero.nd.gov/memorial/.

