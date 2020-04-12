Disease in western North Dakota bighorns shows more signs of waning

Biologists counted 77 rams, 162 ewes and 51 lambs. Not included in the count are about 30 bighorns in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park and 30 bighorns brought to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation from the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation in Montana in January. Officials have said the Fort Berthold herd could one day produce a hunting season on the reservation for rams.

The northern Badlands population increased 12% from 2018 and was the highest count on record. No animals there are showing symptoms of pneumonia, according to Wiedmann. But the southern Badlands population -- which has been decimated by disease through the years -- declined again to the lowest level since 1999.

“There are about 20 wild sheep south of the interstate, and the goal would be to depopulate all of them and then repopulate with wild sheep from the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation,” State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said.

Game and Fish has said allowing hunters to remove the herd would be the first option.

“As for the timeline, we don’t know yet,” Williams said. “We need to be confident in our release site, and try to ensure any potential contact with domestic sheep is little to no concern.”