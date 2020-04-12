Disease in western North Dakota bighorns shows more signs of waning

A recent outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia in western North Dakota’s bighorn sheep population continues to show signs of waning, but state wildlife officials still hope to eliminate a herd of about 20 sheep south of Interstate 94 and start over in that area.
State Game and Fish Department biologists counted 290 bighorns in a population survey that began last fall and was completed in March to see how many lambs survived the winter. The count was up 2% from 2018 and 3% above the five-year average.
“The increase in the 2019 count reflects lessening effects of bacterial pneumonia that was detected in 2014,” big game biologist Brett Wiedmann said.
The outbreak six years ago killed about three dozen sheep, leading Game and Fish to cancel the fall bighorn hunting season in 2015 for the first time in more than three decades. The agency reinstated hunting the following year but reduced licenses in 2017 after a summer survey documented a significant drop in the number of rams, which hunters seek for their trophy horns.
“The total count of adult rams unfortunately declined for a fourth consecutive year in 2019, but adult ewes remained near record numbers,” Wiedmann said. “Most encouraging was the significant increase in the lamb count and recruitment rate following record lows in 2016 and 2017.”
Biologists counted 77 rams, 162 ewes and 51 lambs. Not included in the count are about 30 bighorns in the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park and 30 bighorns brought to the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation from the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation in Montana in January. Officials have said the Fort Berthold herd could one day produce a hunting season on the reservation for rams.
The northern Badlands population increased 12% from 2018 and was the highest count on record. No animals there are showing symptoms of pneumonia, according to Wiedmann. But the southern Badlands population -- which has been decimated by disease through the years -- declined again to the lowest level since 1999.
“There are about 20 wild sheep south of the interstate, and the goal would be to depopulate all of them and then repopulate with wild sheep from the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation,” State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said.
Game and Fish has said allowing hunters to remove the herd would be the first option.
“As for the timeline, we don’t know yet,” Williams said. “We need to be confident in our release site, and try to ensure any potential contact with domestic sheep is little to no concern.”
Domestic sheep can spread the pneumonia bacteria to wild sheep.
It can take up to 15 years for bacterial pneumonia to work its way out of a herd, according to Williams. Wiedmann said the next few years will be important in determining “if the pathogens are likely to persist and cause a long-term population decline.”
“Fortunately, annual survival rates of adult bighorns are very high and similar to those prior to the die-off, and lamb survival continues to improve, which could indicate the population is becoming somewhat resilient to the deadly pathogens,” he said.
Bighorn hunting is popular in North Dakota. This year, nearly 17,000 people have applied for a license. Fewer than 10 licenses are issued in a typical year. Last year, only five were given out, up from three the previous year. All five hunters last year bagged a ram.
A decision on this year’s hunting season will be made in September, following a summer survey of the sheep population.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
