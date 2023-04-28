The harsh and prolonged winter that recently ended was a challenge for both wildlife and landowners, according to North Dakota wildlife officials.

The winter began with an early November blizzard and went well into April, when it was capped off by yet another significant storm.

“North Dakota has one of the toughest climates in the lower 48 (states), and this winter was certainly one of the most difficult we’ve seen,” said Bill Haase, assistant wildlife division chief for the state Game and Fish Department. “Winter was difficult on wildlife and people, and we appreciate all those landowners out there, especially livestock producers who had the tolerance and compassion to deal with the impacts from deer and other animals.”

Game and Fish by early April had fielded nearly 250 wildlife depredation reports statewide for white-tailed deer alone. The problem was most notable in the east, where food and cover is generally lacking.

“There are some landowners -- livestock producers in particular with livestock feed supplies -- who tend to have the most issues with deer and other wildlife being attracted to their locations,” Haase said.

The department helps with short-term solutions such as motion sirens, and with long-term fixes such as permanent hay yards.

More hunting access and habitat development in the state would help ease the problems, according to Game and Fish.

“Going into winter, we probably had the poorest habitat conditions we’ve had in a long time in the state,” said Kevin Kading, the department's private land section leader. “There just isn’t much habitat in a lot of places, but we need to rebound somehow. We need habitat on the landscape.”

Game and Fish also has programs to help with habitat development.

More information is available on the agency's website, gf.nd.gov, or by calling 701-328-6300.