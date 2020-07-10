Dickinson woman killed in motorcycle crash

Return to homepage ×
A Dickinson woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in the city.
The 48-year-old woman lost control on a curve on East Broadway and crashed in the ditch shortly before midnight Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol.
She died of her injuries. Her name was not immediately released.
