Dickinson woman killed in motorcycle crash

Dickinson woman killed in motorcycle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dickinson woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in the city.

The 48-year-old woman lost control on a curve on East Broadway and crashed in the ditch shortly before midnight Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol.

She died of her injuries. Her name was not immediately released.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

1960s Combines

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News