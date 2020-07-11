Dickinson woman killed in motorcycle crash identified

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Authorities have identified a Dickinson woman killed in a motorcycle crash in the city.
Rebecca Bensen, 48, lost control on a curve on East Broadway and crashed in the ditch shortly before midnight Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol.
She died of her injuries.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!