Dickinson woman killed in Dunn County motorcycle crash

A woman died in a motorcycle crash late Saturday morning in Dunn County, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The Dickinson woman, Laurie Schaefer, 48, was a passenger on the motorcycle when it crashed into a ditch and rolled as it was headed around a curve in the road. She died at the scene about 14 miles north of South Heart off 117th Avenue Southwest, according to the Highway Patrol.
The driver, Jeffrey Schafer, 47, of Dickinson was transported by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson. He was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!