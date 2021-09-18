 Skip to main content
Dickinson woman killed in 3-vehicle western North Dakota crash
Dickinson woman killed in 3-vehicle western North Dakota crash

generic state trooper vehicle
Mike McCleary

A Dickinson woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash south of Killdeer on Friday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported the 24-year-old woman was northbound from Dickinson to Killdeer in a 2002 Mercury Sable when she crossed the centerline on State Highway 22 and sideswiped a 2014 Link-Belt crane driven south by Carl Aberle II, 33, of Center. 

The woman's vehicle spun into the roadway and was hit head-on by a 2019 Ford F-150 driven south by 32-year-old Curtis Ylitalo, of Dickinson. Her vehicle came to rest in the roadway.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt, and she was ejected from the vehicle, according to Highway Patrol. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The other drivers were wearing seat belts. Aberle was uninjured; Ylitalo suffered minor injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. The woman's name will be released pending family notification.

The Highway Patrol, Dunn County Sheriff's Department, West Dunn Fire Department and Killdeer Ambulance responded to the crash.

