Dickinson teen killed in Monday rollover

A Dickinson teenager was killed Monday in a rollover crash northwest of the city, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 15-year-old girl’s name was not immediately released.

She was eastbound on a gravel road when the 2004 Jeep Liberty Sport she was driving left the road, entered the north ditch and overturned. She died at the scene, the patrol said.

The crash is still under investigation.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

