Dickinson State University to offer MBA program

Dickinson State University will offer a master of business administration program beginning in October.

The 30 credit hour program can be completed online in less than two years, and tuition is just over $10,000, according to a statement from the university.

"The MBA is another great step forward for the School of Business and Entrepreneurship," Dickinson State University President Steve Easton said.

The university is currently accepting applications. Go to www.dickinsonstate.edu/MBA for more information.

