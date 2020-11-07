Dickinson man killed in crash west of Mandan

A 30-year-old Dickinson man died Friday afternoon after a crash about 6 miles west of Mandan involving a pickup with a horse trailer, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
Linden Hulbert was driving a Ford Festiva east on Morton County Road 139 about 3:30 p.m. when the vehicle crossed over the center line. The Highway Patrol said the car sideswiped a Ford F350 truck hauling an empty horse trailer, causing the car to spin and go into the ditch.
The driver of the pickup, Lonnie Lundstrom, 73, New Salem, and a passenger were not hurt, the Highway Patrol said.
