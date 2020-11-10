Dickinson man dies in Interstate 94 crash

A Dickinson man died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 northwest of Glen Ullin, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 24-year-old was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy eastbound when the vehicle left the highway and entered the median, the patrol said. The SUV rolled and stopped in the westbound lane about 9:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. His name was not immediately released. He was alone in the vehicle.

