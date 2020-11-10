 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dickinson man dies in Interstate 94 crash

Dickinson man dies in Interstate 94 crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dickinson man died Monday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 northwest of Glen Ullin, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The 24-year-old was driving a 2003 GMC Envoy eastbound when the vehicle left the highway and entered the median, the patrol said. The SUV rolled and stopped in the westbound lane about 9:30 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at a Bismarck hospital. His name was not immediately released. He was alone in the vehicle.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News