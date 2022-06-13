Devils Lake outlets started amid elevation rise following wet spring

North Dakota's Department of Water Resources has begun its annual discharge operations from Devils Lake’s outlets on its east and west ends.

Both are operating at 75 cubic feet per second, for a combined outflow of 150 cfs. At full capacity the outlets can release a combined 600 cfs into the Sheyenne River.

Flows into the lake this year could set a record, according to Jonathan Kelsch, director of the department's Water Development Division.

“The basin has produced a rise on Devils Lake of 3.5 feet this spring, he told Prairie Public. "We’ve calculated a volume of over 500,000 acre feet of water has gone into the lake already, so we’ve been waiting for the Sheyenne River to drop where we can get the Devils Lake outlets running. The Sheyenne River is receding now at all the gauges, and we’re at about 715 cfs at Cooperstown, which we consider the lowest gauge in the upper Sheyenne River before it goes into Lake Ashtabula.”

The "acre foot of water" volume measurement is enough water to cover 1 acre of land 1 foot deep.

The lake could rise a total of 4 feet by midsummer, according to Kelsch. Officials are watching for levels to decrease along the Red River before opening the pumps to release more water, he said. The Sheyenne is a tributary of the Red.

Because the landscape is so flat, every foot Devils Lake rises creates regionwide complications, according to Kelsch.

“The outlets are really the only way to get water off the lake, except for natural evaporation. We figure this year, with this 3 ½ foot rise, we’ve inundated an extra 38,428 acres," he said. "So there’s a lot of cropland, farmland, roads affected when you get a rise like this.

"That’s all important to the economy up there," Kelsch said. "Devils Lake is a good fishery, and of course there’s a recreation industry that enjoys the high water up there. But we’re trying to strike a balance and get some of the water off the lake because it’s grown so much the last 20 years.”

The outlets were built in response to chronic flooding in the basin. The west end outlet began operating in 2005. The east end outlet was added in 2012. As of December 2020, they had discharged more than 1.3 million acre feet of floodwaters. Without the outlets, state officials estimate the lake would be 6 feet higher than it is.

