Devils Lake officials worried about spring flooding potential

Officials in Devils Lake are concerned about what swollen lake waters heading into the fall and winter might mean come next spring.

The lake, after recent dry years, rose about 3 ½ feet this year following one of the biggest spring runoffs ever, according to Jeff Frith, manager of the Devils Lake Basin Joint Water Resource Board.

"It's eerily similar to 2009, 2010, going into those winters where you had limited storage capacity in the upper basin, soils were saturated," he told Prairie Public. "You always worry what Mother Nature was going to bring as far as fall rain, and then the winter snowpack -- what that could mean for spring flooding next year. It certainly could be significant, given how much water we have in the upper basin right now."

The lake is about 3 feet higher than it was at this time last year. The National Weather Service says it could drop 6-9 inches due to evaporation before freeze-up, but Frith said this is the time of year where evaporation is slowing down.

"The pumps are operating but have limitations to their capabilities of removing excess water off the lake," he said, referring to the outlets on the lake's east and west ends that discharge excess water into the Sheyenne River.

"Six inches is probably what I'm guessing, as far as reduction in the lake and going into freeze-up," Frith said. "And so if you're looking at six inches from where we're at today, you're looking at being 2 ½ feet higher than where we were last year at this time. We could have a significant runoff come next spring."

The high water benefits the fishery and the recreation industry, but businesses including farms, ranches and resorts have long struggled with the unstable level of Devils Lake. The outlets were built in response to chronic flooding in the basin. The west end outlet began operating in 2005; the east end outlet in 2012. As of December 2020, the latest figures available, the outlets had discharged more than 1.3 million acre feet of floodwaters. Without the outlets, state officials estimate the lake would be 6 feet higher than it is.

But Frith said many residents in the region have expressed frustration with the lake's rise this year, and the land it swallowed.

"It's all under water now, and it will probably remain under water for the next three, four years," he said.