Devils Lake National Guard unit might be deployed overseas

A North Dakota Army National Guard unit based in Devils Lake has been notified that it might be activated for overseas duty.

If ordered to mobilize, the Devils Lake-based 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment would deploy to the Middle East sometime this summer. It would be the first overseas mobilization for the unit. It wasn't immediately clear if any of its soldiers are from the Bismarck area.

The unit is headquartered at Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake and consists of about 50 soldiers with engineer construction skills. If mobilized, they would serve about a year doing general construction and utility work.

The last North Dakota Guard units to serve overseas were the Fargo-based 119th Security Forces Squadron and the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company. Soldiers with the 119th served in Southwest Asia from August 2019 to February 2020, and members of the 957th served in Iraq from June 2019 to May 2020.

