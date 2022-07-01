 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Devils Lake board violated open meetings law

The Lake Region District Health Board in Devils Lake violated North Dakota's open meetings law, according to Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

A committee that contained five board members held a special meeting by phone on March 31. The committee posted a meeting notice on the board’s Facebook page and website, but did not post it at the principal office, provide notice to the official newspaper or include the information necessary for the public to join the call, according to Wrigley.

KZZY Radio requested an attorney general's opinion. Wrigley said the board's action violated the law. The board must provide copies of the special meeting minutes to the radio station and anyone else requesting them, at no charge.

Wrigley sworn in

Attorney General Drew Wrigley

 Tom Stromme
