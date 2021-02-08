Development Group building more affordable housing at former Ruth Meiers Hospitality House

Renovation work began in December. The studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments will be ready for renters in batches starting in late spring and in the fall. The renovations should be finished by the end of the year, Ekstrom said. Rent starts at $615 for a studio apartment and goes up to $1,028 for a three-bedroom unit.

The number of people in a family and the level of income help determine rent. LCD Group's goal is to make sure no one is paying more than 30% of their income in rent, Ekstrom said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Part of the plan includes transforming a chapel space into two separate apartments, adding two community rooms for residents to use for birthday parties or larger gatherings, and turning one of the parking lots into green space.

"We're hoping by doing that we increase the aesthetic of the property," Ekstrom said. "We want it to be nice."

Residents are still living in the building while construction is ongoing, and a few units are being reserved for tenants who will need a place to stay while their own apartments are being renovated. Tenants have been in the building since 2014.

The building's exterior is in good shape, but the interior needs work, Ekstrom said. LCD Group is putting in all new electrical, plumbing, and heating and cooling systems.