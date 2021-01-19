Details of semitrailer blow-over released; cooldown forecast late this week

Authorities have identified a Minnesota man whose semitrailer was blown over on Interstate 94 in the midst of a weather system packing hurricane-force wind gusts.

James Foix, 66, of Hill City, Minnesota, was traveling west from Grand Forks to Mandan with an empty trailer on Thursday when his rig was tipped over by a gust of wind about 11 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol. Foix suffered minor injuries. He was not cited for anything.

The incident prompted the temporary shutdown of both lanes of westbound traffic. That forced several dozen trucks to sit on the side of the road until the Highway Patrol reopened it.

The weather system packed winds up to 93 mph in western North Dakota, causing tree and building damage and temporarily knocking out power to thousands. Gusts in the Bismarck area surpassed 70 mph. The National Weather Service defines hurricane-force as sustained surface winds of 74 mph or greater.

Another system brought light snow to North Dakota on Monday and Tuesday. A cooldown is in store for later in the week, with highs in the Bismarck-Mandan area this weekend forecast to be in the mid-20s, with overnight lows potentially dipping into the single digits.

