 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Designer Genes hosts virtual Walk for Down Syndrome

Designer Genes hosts virtual Walk for Down Syndrome

{{featured_button_text}}

Designer Genes is hosting a virtual event on Saturday for the 17th annual Walk for Down Syndrome.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walkers are invited to show their support for people of all abilities by taking a walk in their neighborhood or favorite walking trail. More than 2,000 people are expected to participate.

Participants are encouraged to take a picture during the walk and post to social media under #walkfordownsyndrome. Donations can be made online at www.DesignerGenesND.com.

Designer Genes aims to strengthen opportunities for people with Down syndrome.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News