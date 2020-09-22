Designer Genes hosts virtual Walk for Down Syndrome

Designer Genes is hosting a virtual event on Saturday for the 17th annual Walk for Down Syndrome.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walkers are invited to show their support for people of all abilities by taking a walk in their neighborhood or favorite walking trail. More than 2,000 people are expected to participate.
Participants are encouraged to take a picture during the walk and post to social media under #walkfordownsyndrome. Donations can be made online at www.DesignerGenesND.com.
Designer Genes aims to strengthen opportunities for people with Down syndrome.
