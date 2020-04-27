Design selection process underway for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twelve architectural firms will vie to design the proposed Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library near Medora.

The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation Board on Monday released the request for qualifications, which outlines basics of the project.

The 2019 Legislature approved a $50 million operations endowment for the library, to be made available only after $100 million is raised for construction. The library honors the 26th president, who ranched and hunted in the Badlands in the 1880s.

The board invited 14 firms that had at some point been under discussion regarding the project to respond. Two of those firms declined to participate due to other projects.

Library CEO Ed O'Keefe said the board will narrow the candidates to three finalists by May 18 and name the architect for the project on Sept. 18.

"It'll probably take us the bulk of the next two, 2 ½ weeks to interview the firms, and then there'll be a deliberative but quick process to narrow the field to three, and then we will announce the three on May 18," he said.