Design architect chosen for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Dykers expects Snohetta officials will be in Medora and North Dakota "somewhat regularly" and "very often" for the project that honors the 26th president who hunted and ranched in the Medora Badlands in the 1880s.

The firm's next steps are to organize a schedule and form a direction for the project. The firm's full team for the project has not yet been set up. Dykers expects "several people" to be on the project.

Gov. Doug Burgum championed the library in the 2019 Legislature, which authorized a $50 million operations endowment, but it's only available after $100 million in private donations are raised for construction.

Library CEO Ed O'Keefe declined to provide a fundraising update but reiterated "we are well on our way." Organizers plan to make an announcement before the 2021 Legislature convenes Jan. 5.

The board is planning an event this fall for Medora and Billings County community engagement on the project, O'Keefe said. Snohetta also will begin working with the board's project development team, and a preconstruction calendar will be laid out to ground-breaking in late 2021 or early 2022. The library would open in 2025.