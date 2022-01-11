 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputy injured in crash near Watford City

A McKenzie County deputy sheriff was injured in a two-vehicle crash east of Watford City, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Ray Beebe, 36, was taken to the McKenzie County Hospital after his patrol vehicle was struck by a pickup driven by Troy Odonnell, 40, of Grand Forks. Beebe’s injuries are not life-threatening, the patrol said.

Beebe was traveling east on state Highway 23 and attempted a U-turn about 6 miles east of Watford City. Another vehicle veered back into the right lane to avoid a crash and Odonnell, also eastbound, tried to avoid a crash with that vehicle by entering the westbound lane, the patrol said. His Chevrolet Silverado struck the driver’s side of Beebe’s patrol vehicle as it made the U-turn. Odonnell was not injured.

The crash closed the highway for two hours. The patrol is still investigating.

