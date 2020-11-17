Democrats move to enter legal fight over Bismarck-area House seat

Democrats want in on a state Supreme Court fight started by Gov. Doug Burgum over a House seat won by a deceased Bismarck-area candidate.

Democratic-NPL District 8 House nominee Kathrin Volochenko, of Mercer, on Tuesday filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit Burgum filed last week.

She received 11% of the vote in the general election and finished in third place in the district race, in which the top two finishers won seats. Republican nominee David Andahl, of Baldwin, received 36% of the vote after dying Oct. 5 at age 55 from COVID-19. Republican Dave Nehring had 41% of the vote.

“This is not how I would want to end up with a seat in the North Dakota House, but as the qualified candidate with the next highest number of votes for this seat, I look forward to representing all of District 8 and our whole community to the best of my ability," Volochenko said in a statement.

The governor has argued he has a "constitutional right" to fill the seat, citing a constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.” He has appointed Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans.

North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party joins a chorus of others who say the governor is overstepping.