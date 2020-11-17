Democrats move to enter legal fight over Bismarck-area House seat

Democrats want in on a state Supreme Court fight started by Gov. Doug Burgum over a House seat won by a deceased Bismarck-area candidate.
Democratic-NPL District 8 House nominee Kathrin Volochenko, of Mercer, on Tuesday filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit Burgum filed last week.
She received 11% of the vote in the general election and finished in third place in the district race, in which the top two finishers won seats. Republican nominee David Andahl, of Baldwin, received 36% of the vote after dying Oct. 5 at age 55 from COVID-19. Republican Dave Nehring had 41% of the vote.
“This is not how I would want to end up with a seat in the North Dakota House, but as the qualified candidate with the next highest number of votes for this seat, I look forward to representing all of District 8 and our whole community to the best of my ability," Volochenko said in a statement.
The governor has argued he has a "constitutional right" to fill the seat, citing a constitutional provision that “The governor may fill a vacancy in any office by appointment if no other method is provided by this constitution or by law.” He has appointed Washburn coal executive Wade Boeshans.
North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party joins a chorus of others who say the governor is overstepping.
“The governor has no authority to fill this seat, and he must not be allowed to buy or steal elected offices as it suits him," Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a statement. "Kathrin Volochenko earned the next highest number of votes among candidates qualified for election, and therefore should be seated to represent District 8. The Supreme Court will have an opportunity to hear a well-rounded argument Friday.”
Oral arguments are set for Friday morning in the case.
Support Local Journalism
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has cited his Oct. 13 opinion that Andahl's death, if he were elected, would create a vacancy that District 8 Republicans' Executive Committee could fill by appointment. Secretary of State Al Jaeger, House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and District 8 GOP Chairman Loren DeWitz have said they will follow the opinion.
The attorney general last week said Burgum "has got a terrible case all around" and is wasting tax dollars in bringing the lawsuit against the secretary of state, the Legislature and the district party.
Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki has said the governor "is fulfilling his Constitutional responsibility to fill the District 8 seat because there is no state law that applies to this unique situation."
Political observers have pointed out the intraparty Republican politics at play. Burgum in 2016 handily defeated the state's longest-serving attorney general for the Republican gubernatorial nomination from voters.
Burgum also has clashed with longtime Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee and has tangled with the governor over budget issues.
Andahl and Nehring teamed up and defeated Delzer in the June primary. Burgum gave more than $1.8 million to a political group run by former advisers that successfully targeted Delzer's seat.
The District 8 GOP chairman said Delzer "has expressed interest" in being appointed to the disputed seat.
The legal fight is the second one involving Burgum and the Legislature. In 2018, the state Supreme Court heard and resolved disputes of executive and legislative authority in the governor's veto powers and provisions set by lawmakers in several budget bills.
Republicans hold supermajority control of the Legislature and won 65 of 69 legislative seats in the general election. State lawmakers take office Dec. 1.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!