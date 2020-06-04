Delta Air Lines to suspend flights to Williston

WILLISTON -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has finalized its decision to allow Delta Air Lines to suspend service to the North Dakota oil patch hub of Williston.
Delta sought an exception under the federal CARES Act economic rescue package to suspend its already limited service to Williston Basin International Airport. Flights had been reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. The airport and city had been awaiting word regarding the decision, which was finalized Wednesday.
"This decision is disheartening and provides an additional challenge as our community works to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic," Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. "This suspension is anticipated to be temporary, and we expect Delta to resume service at XWA when economic factors accommodate profitable flight operations.
"We are working diligently with our air carrier partners to ensure we are providing timely and accurate regional economic information so they are able to augment air service as travel demand continues to increase," Dudas said. "Travelers who have flights with Delta out of XWA will be contacted by Delta if their travel is affected by this service change."
Delta had been obligated under the CARES Act to provide one flight per day, three days per week between Williston and Minneapolis. The city of Williston issued a statement saying it anticipates Delta will suspend service the first week of July.
"The USDOT’s waiver will allow Delta to suspend service on this route until September 30, 2020. At that time, CARES Act funding will cease to air carriers and they will no longer be obligated to provide air service to any airport in the United States," the statement said.
The city received notification of Delta’s request on May 22. The city submitted a formal objection six days later, with letters of support from the state's congressional delegation, Gov. Doug Burgum and North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness.
Federal officials told the city that they recognized the importance of air service to North Dakota and its energy sector, but they also noted that Williston is still served by United.
"This decision does not prevent Delta, or any other carrier, from providing service to XWA as conditions improve and demand returns," the federal response said.
