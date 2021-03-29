 Skip to main content
Delta Air Lines returning to Williston
Delta Air Lines returning to Williston

airport

The first commercial flight into Williston Basin International Airport comes in for a landing in October 2019. The Delta Connections flight was piloted by Williston native Elliott Monson.

 MITCH MELBERG, WILLISTON HERALD

WILLISTON -- Delta Air Lines is returning to Williston Basin International Airport, after suspending service to the North Dakota oil patch hub last June amid plunging passenger numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city commission has approved a one-year contract for regional carrier SkyWest to operate at least one daily round trip flight to Minneapolis on 50-seat regional jets, the Williston Herald reported.

The city will subsidize SkyWest if operating costs exceed passenger revenue, according to Airport Director Anthony Dudas. There is a cap of $1.1 million, and the city can cancel the agreement for any reason with a 90-day notice.

"There are similar examples of this type of agreement across the country that happen somewhat regularly," Dudas said. "This isn't a one-off agreement; this is something that is relatively common within the airline industry as communities try to enhance their service."

Schedules and other details will be released later.

United Airlines also serves Williston, flying to Denver.

Passenger boardings at North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports plummeted amid the pandemic last year, hitting a record low last April. They've slowly rebounded since but remain at about half the normal level. Boardings at the Williston airport in February were 67% lower than the previous year, according to the state Aeronautics Commission.

