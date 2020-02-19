Defense secretary visits Minot Air Force Base

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper toured Minot Air Force Base on Wednesday, reviewing the base's missions and addressing airmen.

The base is home to B-52 bombers and also oversees Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles in underground silos in the surrounding countryside.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., invited Esper to the state during his confirmation process last year. They joined him for Wednesday's tour.

“We appreciate Secretary Esper’s willingness to come meet with our service members and see their good work firsthand, not only because we’re so proud of their service, but also because of how critical it is to the security of our nation,” Hoeven said. “That understanding will be important as we continue working with the defense secretary to keep our nuclear modernization programs on schedule."

The fiscal year 2020 appropriations legislation that Congress passed in December includes money to upgrade B-52s, including outfitting them with new engines and missiles, according to Hoeven. It also has funding for a new helicopter facility in Minot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0