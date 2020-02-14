Defense secretary to visit Minot Air Force Base

Defense secretary to visit Minot Air Force Base

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper will visit Minot Air Force Base next week.

Esper will tour the base and its facilities on Wednesday, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer. The two North Dakota Republicans will join him.

Hoeven and Cramer invited Esper to the state during his confirmation process last year. Esper will review the base’s missions and address the airmen stationed there.

The base is home to B-52 bombers and also oversees Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles in the surrounding countryside.

