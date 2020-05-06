Deer licenses increase in North Dakota for fifth straight year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deer hunting licenses in North Dakota are taking another jump, presenting more opportunity for hunters in a year when many might be itching for another reason to get outdoors and away from the realities of the coronavirus era.

“This is something we know from previous experience during crisis-type events -- people do participate more in the outdoors,” State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said Wednesday. “We’re seeing that right now with fishing, and more than likely we’re going to see that carry on into the fall.”

The state Game and Fish Department will issue 69,050 licenses for white-tailed deer and mule deer for the fall season, an increase of more than 5% from 2019. It’s the fifth consecutive year for an increase, as the agency moves closer to a goal of 75,000 licenses.

That level would be considered the new normal due to loss of wildlife habitat in recent years because of oil development and reduced grassland areas resulting from changes in farming practices. The state doesn’t expect a return anytime soon to the days of more than 100,000 annual deer licenses, which Game and Fish issued for 11 straight years beginning in 2001, peaking at just under 150,000 in 2008.