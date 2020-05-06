Deer licenses increase in North Dakota for fifth straight year

Deer hunting licenses in North Dakota are taking another jump, presenting more opportunity for hunters in a year when many might be itching for another reason to get outdoors and away from the realities of the coronavirus era.
“This is something we know from previous experience during crisis-type events -- people do participate more in the outdoors,” State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams said Wednesday. “We’re seeing that right now with fishing, and more than likely we’re going to see that carry on into the fall.”
The state Game and Fish Department will issue 69,050 licenses for white-tailed deer and mule deer for the fall season, an increase of more than 5% from 2019. It’s the fifth consecutive year for an increase, as the agency moves closer to a goal of 75,000 licenses.
That level would be considered the new normal due to loss of wildlife habitat in recent years because of oil development and reduced grassland areas resulting from changes in farming practices. The state doesn’t expect a return anytime soon to the days of more than 100,000 annual deer licenses, which Game and Fish issued for 11 straight years beginning in 2001, peaking at just under 150,000 in 2008.
The steady increase in license numbers since 2015 due to a more robust deer population “is something that we’re pleased about,” Williams said. “Anytime we can take that curve upward instead of downward.”
Williams noted that 3,550 additional licenses this year is “not earth-shattering,” but that coupled with last year’s increase, deer licenses have jumped 25% since 2018.
“We’ve been blessed with some areas that have had some pretty mild winters, and we’ve been conservative with licenses, so we’ve seen an opportunity to increase licenses across the state,” he said.
Both the white-tailed and mule deer populations have been rebounding in North Dakota after three straight harsh winters beginning in 2009. Licenses are up this year for whitetail bucks and does. Licenses for mule deer bucks and does remain the same as last year. Game and Fish banned hunting of mule deer does four straight seasons beginning in 2012 to help the population recover.
Deer licenses are determined by harvest rates, aerial surveys, depredation reports, hunter observations, input at advisory board meetings around the state, and comments from the public, landowners and department field staff. Details on license numbers and on applying for a license can be found on the Game and Fish website, at: gf.nd.gov.
The deadline to apply is June 3. North Dakota’s 2020 deer gun season opens Nov. 6 at noon and continues through Nov. 22.
While coronavirus-related restrictions and guidelines might have eased by then, "We suspect there's still going to be some concern in the fall," Williams said. "I wouldn't be one bit surprised if we see a lot of interest in fall hunting seasons because of it."
Deer hunting also contributes tens of millions of dollars to the state’s economy, according to state Tourism Division data.
"We all know how much people like deer hunting, and how much deer hunting means to the economy of the state," Williams said. "Anytime we can get people out in the field, it's a good thing."
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
