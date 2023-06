Wednesday is the deadline for license applications for North Dakota's 2023 deer gun season.

Applicants for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader licenses can apply online through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

Game and Fish is making 53,400 licenses available this year, a drop of 17% from last year. The season opens Nov. 10 at noon and continues through Nov. 26.