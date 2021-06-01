Deer license application deadline looms Wednesday

Wednesday is the deadline for submitting license applications for North Dakota's 2021 deer gun season.
Applicants for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader can apply online through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.
Applicants should note that a general game and habitat license is required when applying for a regular gun, youth or muzzleloader deer license. If the applicant has not already purchased one for the 2021-22 season, the license will be added to the cart at checkout. The applicant has the option of having the general game and habitat license refunded if he or she doesn't get a deer license in the lottery.
Gratis applications received on or before the regular deer gun lottery application deadline will qualify for an any-legal-deer license. As per state law, gratis applications received after the deadline will be processed based on licenses remaining after the lottery. Generally, only antlerless licenses remain.
Game and Fish is making 72,200 deer licenses available to hunters this year, the sixth consecutive year of an increase and the highest level of licenses in 10 years.
The number of deer licenses issued each year is determined by harvest rates, aerial surveys, depredation reports, hunter observations, input at Game and Fish advisory board meetings, as well as comments from the public, landowners and department field staff.
Any-antlered licenses this year increased by 1,500 from last year, any-antlerless by 1,250, antlered whitetail by 100, antlerless whitetail by 100 and antlerless mule deer by 200. Antlered mule deer licenses remained the same.
Muzzleloader licenses increased by 60. Restricted youth antlered mule deer licenses remained the same.
CWD restrictions exist in numerous deer hunting units. Violators could be fined $200. For details go to https://gf.nd.gov/gnf/regulations/docs/cwd/proc-cwd-2021.pdf.
North Dakota’s 2021 deer gun season opens Nov. 5 at noon and continues through Nov. 21. Deer hunters in the state last year as a group had their best season in five years, with overall hunter success at 68%, up from 64% the previous year and the average over the previous 10 years of 62%. For a more complete summary of the 2020 season, go to https://gf.nd.gov/news/4665.
Deer hunting is a multimillion-dollar contributor to North Dakota's economy annually. Each hunter spends hundreds of dollars daily and averages nearly five days in the field, according to Game and Fish and state Tourism Division data.