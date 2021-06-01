Deer license application deadline looms Wednesday

Wednesday is the deadline for submitting license applications for North Dakota's 2021 deer gun season.

Applicants for regular deer gun, gratis, youth and muzzleloader can apply online through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

Applicants should note that a general game and habitat license is required when applying for a regular gun, youth or muzzleloader deer license. If the applicant has not already purchased one for the 2021-22 season, the license will be added to the cart at checkout. The applicant has the option of having the general game and habitat license refunded if he or she doesn't get a deer license in the lottery.

Gratis applications received on or before the regular deer gun lottery application deadline will qualify for an any-legal-deer license. As per state law, gratis applications received after the deadline will be processed based on licenses remaining after the lottery. Generally, only antlerless licenses remain.

Game and Fish is making 72,200 deer licenses available to hunters this year, the sixth consecutive year of an increase and the highest level of licenses in 10 years.

