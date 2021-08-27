Deer disease surfaces in North Dakota a 2nd straight year; Bismarck-Mandan hardest-hit area

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The gnats can become a problem if wet conditions early in the year create mud flats that dry out later in the year and create perfect breeding areas for the insects. Outbreaks end only after a hard freeze kills off the gnats.

EHD has been present in North Dakota for decades. It impacts white-tailed deer more than mule deer, due to the makeup of the animals. It’s not considered a danger to people.

Compiling hard data on case numbers isn't an exact science because most of the evidence is word-of-mouth from landowners. If there appears to be a large number of cases in an area, state wildlife officials will then sometimes investigate themselves.

"Most reports are singles or maybe two deer. At this point we're well over 50 reports," Bahnson said. "That volume of reports is pretty high."

Game and Fish last year monitored the outbreak for about two weeks before deciding whether to offer license refunds, and Bahnson said that likely will be the scenario this year.

"It's certainly an option that we'll consider," he said. "We're not at the point where we're going to pull that lever right yet."