December heat sets records in North Dakota, but likelihood of a white Christmas still good

Unseasonable weather so far in December is keeping North Dakota warm and dry, but the downside is deepening drought and the prospect of a brown Christmas.
The heat hovering over the state this week broke longstanding records on Tuesday, according to National Weather Service reports: Bismarck's high was 57 degrees, breaking the city's Dec. 8 record of 56 in 1939; Minot reached 55, also 1 degree higher than that city's 1939 record. Dickinson tied its 1939 record of 60 degrees, after reaching 57 on Monday and breaking its Dec. 7 record of 55 degrees set in 1923.
Those three cities and Jamestown also had record warm minimum temperatures on Tuesday -- it didn't drop below freezing in any of them.
Unlike the record heat in the region in early November that was caused by warm air moving up from the Desert Southwest, this week's warmth is due to a ridge of high pressure that has kept cold fronts from passing through. It led to record heat not only in North Dakota but also in South Dakota, Nebraska, Montana and Wyoming, according to AccuWeather.
The pattern is changing, though. A cold front is set to cross North Dakota overnight, possibly bringing light snow to northern parts of the state. And a late-week winter storm is brewing to the south, though snow from that system is expected to move northeast out of Colorado and not come close to North Dakota, AccuWeather predicts.
Temperatures for the Bismarck-Mandan area this weekend are still forecast by the National Weather Service to be relatively balmy -- highs in the lower 30s, and overnight lows in the mid-teens.
The problem with the recent warm, dry weather is that it's worsening drought. More than half of the state -- including the Bismarck-Mandan region -- is now in severe or extreme drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. All of the state is either in some form of drought or abnormally dry.
Support Local Journalism
The chance of brown lawns and fields persisting and putting a damper on the holidays for those who dream of a white Christmas is low, however. Western and central North Dakota historically have from a 60-90% chance of having a white Christmas -- defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground, according to the weather service.
The most recent Christmas Day in Bismarck without snow on the ground was in 2011, according to Meteorologist John Paul Martin.
"The official snow depth in Bismarck from Dec. 21 through the 28th was zero depth, so that was a brown Christmas after the floods on the Missouri and Souris," he said.
Christmas two years ago came close -- Martin said the snow depth in 2018 amounted to "only a trace."
Meteorological Technician Jim Assid said some precipitation is expected over the next two weeks, likely leaving a blanket of white a couple of inches thick.
"We don't see any major storms in the near future, up until Christmas, but it's certainly a better chance than not that we will have snowfall by then," he said.
(Photographer Tom Stromme contributed to this story.)
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!