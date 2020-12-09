December heat sets records in North Dakota, but likelihood of a white Christmas still good

Temperatures for the Bismarck-Mandan area this weekend are still forecast by the National Weather Service to be relatively balmy -- highs in the lower 30s, and overnight lows in the mid-teens.

The problem with the recent warm, dry weather is that it's worsening drought. More than half of the state -- including the Bismarck-Mandan region -- is now in severe or extreme drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. All of the state is either in some form of drought or abnormally dry.

The chance of brown lawns and fields persisting and putting a damper on the holidays for those who dream of a white Christmas is low, however. Western and central North Dakota historically have from a 60-90% chance of having a white Christmas -- defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground, according to the weather service.

The most recent Christmas Day in Bismarck without snow on the ground was in 2011, according to Meteorologist John Paul Martin.

"The official snow depth in Bismarck from Dec. 21 through the 28th was zero depth, so that was a brown Christmas after the floods on the Missouri and Souris," he said.