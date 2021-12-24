Death of semitrailer driver investigated in Morton County

Authorities are investigating the death of a Dickinson semitrailer driver in Morton County.

Sheriff's deputies and North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a semi off the roadway on Interstate 94 between Mandan and New Salem shortly before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15. They found the driver unresponsive behind the wheel, with no pulse.

Officers tried life-saving measures including CPR without success. Jeff Mayer, 62, was declared dead at the scene. No foul play is suspected. Authorities did not immediately determine if Mayer suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.

