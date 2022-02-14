 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline nears for spring wild turkey applications

Wednesday is the deadline for North Dakota hunters to apply for a spring wild turkey license.

The state is making 7,647 wild turkey licenses available for the spring season, 635 more than last year. The licenses are available only to North Dakota residents.

Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) is again closed to hunting due to a lack of turkeys in the unit, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Hunters can apply online and get more information at gf.nd.gov. The season opens April 9 and continues through May 15.

