Deadline nears for pronghorn, swan hunting license applications

Wednesday is the deadline for hunters to apply for 2021 North Dakota pronghorn and tundra swan licenses.

Applicants can apply online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

Game and Fish is making 1,720 pronghorn licenses available, down slightly from last year. The department's annual survey indicated an 8% decrease in pronghorn numbers from last year, likely due to drought.

The pronghorn license fee is $30 for hunters age 16 and older, and $10 for those under 16. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply.

The bow-only portion of this year’s pronghorn season is from noon on Sept. 3 through Sept. 26. Eligible hunters can use guns or bows from noon on Oct. 1 through Oct. 17.

The state is making 2,200 swan licenses available, the same as last year. The statewide season opens Oct. 2.

North Dakota residents and nonresidents are eligible to apply for a swan license. The resident license is $10; the nonresident fee is $30.

Successful applicants will receive a tag to take one swan. Since swans are classified as waterfowl, nonresidents may hunt them only during the period their nonresident waterfowl license is valid.

