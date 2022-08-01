Deadline nears for pronghorn license applications

Wednesday is the deadline for hunters to apply for a 2022 North Dakota pronghorn license.

Hunters can apply online at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply. The pronghorn license fee is $30 for those age 16 and older, and $10 for those under 16. Applicants must be at least 12 years old on or before Dec. 31.

Game and Fish is making 1,970 licenses available in 17 units, a license increase of nearly 15% from last year, which was marked by devastating drought.

The bow-only portion of the pronghorn season is Sept. 2-25, opening at noon the first day. From Oct. 7-23 -- starting at noon the first day -- hunters who still have a valid license can use legal firearms or archery equipment in their assigned unit.