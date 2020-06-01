Deadline nears for deer license applications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wednesday is the deadline for hunters to apply for a license for the fall deer gun season.

The state Game and Fish Department is making available 69,050 licenses for white-tailed deer and mule deer, an increase of more than 5% from 2019. Numerically, it means 3,550 additional licenses this year.

It’s the fifth consecutive year for an increase, due to a more robust deer population in recent years.

With Game and Fish Department offices closed to public access due to the coronavirus pandemic, applicants for regular deer gun, youth and muzzleloader licenses are reminded to apply online through the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov, or to call 800-406-6409. A service fee is charged for applications made through the toll-free number.