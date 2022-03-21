Deadline near for elk, moose, bighorn licenses

Midnight Wednesday is the deadline for hunters to apply for a North Dakota elk, moose or bighorn sheep license.

Hunters can apply online at https://gf.nd.gov/buy-apply.

Elk, moose and bighorn sheep lottery licenses are issued as once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters who have received a license in the past are not eligible to apply for that species again.

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making 563 elk licenses and 404 moose licenses available this year. A bighorn sheep season also is tentatively scheduled, depending on the sheep population. The status of that season will be determined Sept. 1, after summer population surveys are completed.