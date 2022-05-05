Deadline extended for power outage SNAP aid

People who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and lost food due to power outages in the wake of the late-April blizzard in North Dakota have more time to apply for state aid.
The deadline to apply for SNAP replacement benefits is now May 31. Typically there is a 10-day application window, but federal officials have approved North Dakota’s request for an extension, the state Department of Human Services announced Thursday.
Households that lost power for more than four hours might qualify. The program will replace the amount of the loss up to the monthly benefit amount.
Questions can be directed to a local human service zone office or to Human Services at 800-755-2716 or 711 (TTY). Local office contact information is at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv/.