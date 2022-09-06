Deadline arrives for turkey license applications

Wednesday is the deadline for North Dakota hunters to apply for a fall wild turkey license.
The Game and Fish Department this year is making 3,975 licenses available, 150 more than last year. Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties remains closed to hunting because of a low turkey population.
Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, can apply for a license through the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply in the first lottery. Nonresidents can apply for any remaining licenses.
The fall wild turkey season runs from Oct. 8 through next Jan. 1.