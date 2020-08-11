Deadline arrives for swan license applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding swan hunters that Wednesday, Aug. 12, is the deadline for submitting a license application.

A total of 2,200 licenses are available for this year's tundra swan season, which opens statewide Oct. 3.

State residents and nonresidents are eligible to apply. The resident swan license is $10, while the nonresident fee is $30. Hunters can submit an online application through the state Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov.

Successful applicants will receive a tag to take one swan during the season. Since swans are classified as waterfowl, nonresidents may hunt them only during the period their nonresident waterfowl license is valid.

All swan hunters regardless of age are required to have a general game and habitat license when applying. Nonresidents must also have a waterfowl license, and residents age 16 and older need a small game or combination license.

