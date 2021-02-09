Deadline arrives for spring turkey license applications

Wednesday is the deadline for hunters to apply for a wild turkey license for North Dakota's spring hunting season.

The Game and Fish Department is offering 7,005 licenses, to state residents only. Fifteen of the 22 hunting units have more licenses than last year and six remain the same. Unit 21 in Hettinger and Adams counties is again closed due to a low number of turkeys in the unit.

Spring turkey applicants can apply online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, where more information on rules also is available. Applications also can be submitted by calling 800-406-6409.

The season opens April 10 and runs through May 16.

