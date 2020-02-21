4-day safety conference set in Bismarck next week

The nonprofit North Dakota Safety Council is hosting its 47th annual Safety & Health Conference at the Bismarck Event Center Monday through Thursday.

The event is expected to draw more than 1,000 people from across the Midwest. There will be more than 110 sessions, more than 50 speakers, nearly 150 vendors and more than 300 companies represented.

Topics will include the opioid epidemic, trench safety and school violence prevention.

The North Dakota Petroleum Council will hold its annual safety committee meeting in conjunction with the conference, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday. It will include an update on One Basin-One Way, a standardized contractor safety orientation program that launched in June.