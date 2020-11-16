Davis Refinery signs propane purchaser, faces pandemic financing woes

The developer of the planned Davis Refinery has found a purchaser for some of its products and says it plans to resume its search for investors in 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic stalled the effort this year.

Meridian Energy Group announced this month that it has signed a contract with Kiva Energy to purchase the propane produced by the refinery. Utah-based Kiva, a propane wholesaler for the western United States, also will market the refinery’s butane.

“Kiva is a valued long-term strategic partner,” Meridian Chairman and CEO William Prentice said in a statement. “They have provided significant resources and cooperation over the past several years in connection with our development of the Davis Refinery and our planning for other U.S. projects.”

The refinery slated for Billings County is meant to produce gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil and natural gas liquids, according to the application it filed with state regulators in 2017.

Meridian told the Tribune that while most natural gas liquids on the market stem from gas processing plants, some come from refineries, which produce varying amounts based on their design, the nature of the crude oil used and the season.