Davis Refinery developer finds diesel, gasoline purchaser

The developer of an oil refinery planned near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota has entered into a 10-year contract with a company that will purchase fuel from the facility.

Musket Corp. will buy and market all diesel and gasoline produced at the Davis Refinery near Belfield, according to Meridian Energy Group, which is developing the refinery. Those fuels will make up 90% of the volume of refined products at the plant.

The refinery will produce 360 million gallons of diesel and 280 million gallons of gasoline annually, according to Meridian.

Meridian Chairman and CEO William Prentice said the companies, both based in Texas, have been discussing the arrangement since before the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic led to a downturn within the oil industry.

"The closing or curtailment of operations of several older, inefficient and environmentally challenged refineries has greatly expanded and accelerated the opportunities for Meridian to improve the environmental and social impact of the industry through the distribution of cleaner transportation fuels from next-generation refineries," Prentice said in a statement.

Meridian has said the Davis Refinery will be "the cleanest refinery on the planet."