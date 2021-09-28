Davis Refinery developer finds diesel, gasoline purchaser

The developer of an oil refinery planned near Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota has entered into a 10-year contract with a company that will purchase fuel from the facility.
Musket Corp. will buy and market all diesel and gasoline produced at the Davis Refinery near Belfield, according to Meridian Energy Group, which is developing the refinery. Those fuels will make up 90% of the volume of refined products at the plant.
The refinery will produce 360 million gallons of diesel and 280 million gallons of gasoline annually, according to Meridian.
Meridian Chairman and CEO William Prentice said the companies, both based in Texas, have been discussing the arrangement since before the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic led to a downturn within the oil industry.
"The closing or curtailment of operations of several older, inefficient and environmentally challenged refineries has greatly expanded and accelerated the opportunities for Meridian to improve the environmental and social impact of the industry through the distribution of cleaner transportation fuels from next-generation refineries," Prentice said in a statement.
Meridian has said the Davis Refinery will be "the cleanest refinery on the planet."
The company announced last November that it had entered into an agreement with Utah-based Kiva Energy, which will purchase propane and butane from the refinery.
Meridian says the Billings County project has faced delays due to the pandemic and litigation from environmental groups, and the company has struggled to secure financing. Environmentalists objected to the permitting process and have concerns about the refinery's proximity to the national park.
Meridian told the Tribune earlier this month that major equipment used at the refinery will be built off-site, then transported to North Dakota. Work on the facility's foundations is expected to to begin next year.
The company has secured several permit extensions from state regulators. It needed to show that it had started construction, and a contract it entered into with Texas-based engineering firm McDermott in June met that requirement, allowing it to keep a key permit active.
The refinery is expected to handle 49,500 barrels of oil per day.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.